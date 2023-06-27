LUXEMBOURG, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. ( NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Aspire Global Limited, the iGaming unit of the Company, have agreed to deliver its full iGaming suite of products to The Cordish Companies’ PlayLive! Online Casino.

PlayLive! is an online casino in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania developed and run by Cordish Gaming Group, the global gaming arm of the real estate and entertainment business The Cordish Companies. PlayLive! offers players more than 100 different gaming options, including classic slots, interactive table games, Jackpot games and more. The online casino launched in 2020, followed by the openings of the world-class properties Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. PlayLive! introduced Pennsylvania players to the integrated Live! Casino experience, from online to the casino floor. This new agreement will shift iGaming operations in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to NeoGames’ PAM, CRM, Aggregation, and Data Analytics product suite in 2024.

The online operator is set to benefit from one of the industry-leading PAM, which is already live in over 20 U.S. states and delivers a customer-centric approach across operations, channels, and game genres.

Tsachi Maimon, President and Head of iGaming at NeoGames, said: “We are incredibly excited to commence our partnership with PlayLive! Casino and take its Pennsylvanian iGaming offering to the next level. With this complete migration onto our iGaming products and services, it truly reinforces the strength of NeoGames and our overall proposition following the acquisition of Aspire Global. The teams are thoroughly looking forward to working closely with PlayLive! Casino and expect a seamless cut-over to our technology and content early next year.”

Rob Norton, President at Cordish Gaming Group, said: “At Cordish Gaming Group, we pride ourselves on supplying players with a quality gaming experience, both online and offline. Through our PlayLive! brand, we’re able to provide players with real-life entertainment of a casino, on a digital scale. We are excited to take our iGaming offering to new heights in Pennsylvania, and NeoGames’ impressive portfolio matched our requirements to do so.”

Steven Nathan, SVP Interactive Gaming at Cordish Gaming Group, said: “This deal showcases our goal of providing the very best user journey for PlayLive! players in Pennsylvania. With NeoGames’ Aspire Global and its market-leading content and technology, we have found the perfect solutions to drive our iGaming operations forward in Pennsylvania.”

The agreement also includes Aspire Global’s powerful CRM system, AspireEngage, which we believe that will deliver an improved player journey and greater customer satisfaction with its data-driven approach to superior bonus management, personalized messaging, and user segmentation.

PlayLive! will be further boosted by integrating with Pariplay’s Fusion™ aggregation platform that features thousands of titles from the industry’s leading games developers, as well as a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value.

About NeoGames



NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Forward-looking statement:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements, that relate to our current expectations and views relating to The Lamp, including its performance and our plans for launches in additional markets. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation the risk factors set forth in Item 3.D. “Key Information-Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

