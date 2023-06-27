Genflow Bioscineces to Present at the Life Science Investors Forum June 22nd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LONDON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genflow Biosciences (

GENFF, Financial), a biotechnology company based in the UK, focused on longevity, today announced that Dr. Eric Leire, CEO, will present live at the Life Science Investors Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 22nd , 2023.

DATE: June 22nd ,2023
TIME: 11:00am
LINK: https://bit.ly/3OhWy3N
Available for 1x1 meetings: June 23, 26 and 27.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Non-diluting research grant supporting 70% of pre-clinical program costs (2,400,000 Euros)
  • Non-diluting grant from Estonia Government supporting AAV optimization research (250,000 Euros)
  • First interaction with FAGG, European Health Authorities on June 26th 2023

About Genflow Biosciences

Genflow Biosciences: Advancing Longevity and Healthspan
Genflow Biosciences is a UK-based biotechnology company established in 2020. The company focuses on developing gene therapies that target the aging process and aim to reduce and delay age-related diseases. Their approach involves using adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver copies of the Sirtuin-6 (SIRT6) gene variant found in centenarians to cells.

Genflow's mission is to increase the understanding of factors that control and impact healthspan and lifespan. They research, develop, and commercialize therapeutic solutions to extend health span, enabling longer and healthier lives. Genflow is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for aging in both humans and dogs. The first 2 development programs target nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and Werner Syndrome (a disease of accelerated aging). By addressing aging, Genflow aims to decrease healthcare costs and alleviate the emotional and societal burden associated with an aging population.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Genflow Biosciences
Dr. Eric Leire
CEO
+32 477 49 58 81
[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

