Upwork Welcomes Kelly Monahan as Managing Director of New Upwork Research Institute

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Monahan joins company from Meta to play pivotal role in leading research on business transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. ( UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that Kelly Monahan, Ph.D., has joined Upwork as managing director to launch the new Upwork Research Institute. In this new role, Monahan will expand Upwork’s existing body of research to study how scalable workforce models perform in unpredictable periods, adapt to new technologies like Generative AI, and ultimately how they can transform organizations and drive business growth. Monahan joins Upwork from Meta ( META), where she was a director of future of work research, and she held previous research roles at Accenture and Deloitte.

“It’s an honor to join Upwork and be a part of founding the new Upwork Research Institute,” said Monahan. “The next wave of business transformation is here and our Research Institute is committed to studying the organizational changes and team transformation that leaders must embark on to navigate the here and now while also preparing for the future. Through our data and research, we hope to serve as a consistent source of truth to guide and inform leaders on everything from workforce design to Generative AI adoption and beyond, providing a resource business transformation leaders can leverage throughout their careers.”

“Kelly brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the study of organizational behaviors with her to Upwork, and we are thrilled to have her take on the role of managing director of the Research Institute,” said Melissa Waters, CMO, Upwork. “The macro environment around work is rapidly evolving, especially with the emergence of Generative AI, and the research, insights, technology, and guidance that we produce for Upwork’s clients are essential to help businesses operate effectively amid this changing landscape. Kelly's experience in directing research and advising leaders on workforce innovation will be critical as Upwork and our customers continue to adapt to uncertainty and impactful market forces.”

To stay informed about future announcements and research from the Upwork Research Institute, visit www.upwork.com/research-institute/stay-informed.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, as measured by gross services volume. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact:
Katie Gallagher
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1OTkzNCM1NjUyMTY0IzIwODc1ODA=
Upwork-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.