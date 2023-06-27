LitePoint's 5G Test Solutions Support Validation of Qualcomm 5G RAN Solution

5 hours ago
LitePoint’s IQxstream-5G+ test solution is available for testing Open-RAN Radio Unit products using Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced that its IQxstream-5G+ is available in the Qualcomm® Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART) from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for verifying products that incorporate the Qualcomm® QRU100 RAN Platform. The Qualcomm QRU100 RAN Platform offers a high-performance, Open RAN (O-RAN) compliant, energy efficient 5G solution, designed to support the demands of next-generation networks and enhance user experiences.

O-RAN redefines building a mobile network by introducing a multi-vendor approach that delivers lower costs and makes room for more innovation and network agility. To ensure interoperability, this approach requires additional testing and system integration.

“The O-RAN standard has sparked a major shift in mobile network architecture, helping enable a wider ecosystem of interoperable 5G infrastructure products with reduced deployment costs. LitePoint’s test solutions for 5G O-RAN Radio Unit products ensure performance of 5G infrastructure,” states John Lukez, Vice President of Applications Engineering at LitePoint. “We are pleased to work with Qualcomm Technologies to help bring the next generation of 5G mobile infrastructure products to market by supporting global customers who are developing O-RAN Radio Units.”

LitePoint’s IQxstream-5G+ test system provides comprehensive, non-signaling solutions for 5G infrastructure products including 5G Small Cells, CPEs, and O-RAN Radio Units, and is available for use in the Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit test automation suite for testing O-RAN Radio Units based on the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform.

Technical Details:
IQxstream-5G+
LitePoint’s IQxstream-5G+ is a future proof, multi-DUT, multi-antenna manufacturing test solution for 5G FR1 physical layer testing across a 400 MHz – 7.3 GHz frequency range. This high performance, comprehensive non-signaling tester is ideal for both 5G User Equipment (UE), O-RAN Radio Units, & Small Cells across all generations of cellular technologies.

About LitePoint
LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (

TER, Financial), a leading supplier of both automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

CONTACT:
Andy Blanchard
Corporate Communications
Teradyne, Inc.
1 (978) 370-2425
[email protected]

