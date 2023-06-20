PR Newswire

Brings extensive background in energy policy and government and public affairs to lead company's external affairs activities

AKRON, Ohio, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced that Amanda Mertens Campbell has been named vice president, External Affairs, effective July 10. Campbell will lead and oversee local, state and federal external affairs for FirstEnergy. In this role, she will drive engagement on issues that significantly impact the company's customers, employees and operations aligned with FirstEnergy's core values and business strategies. She will report to Mark Mroczynski, acting vice president, Operations.

"Amanda's knowledge of the energy industry, along with her experience leading policy development and strategy and driving industry and trade association collaboration around key issues, make her a strong addition to the FirstEnergy leadership team," Mroczynski said. "As we renew our leadership on policies and regulations that advance our ability to serve customers, she will play a key role in ensuring our activities remain grounded in our core values and enhanced political engagement policies and procedures."

Since 2018, Mertens Campbell served as vice president of Government Affairs and Community and Project Outreach for The Williams Companies. In this role, she was instrumental in building teams engaged in government and regulatory affairs, guiding the development of strategic policy and regulatory agendas that integrated business priorities and sustainability goals. Under her leadership, The Williams Companies established itself as an industry leader on clean energy and climate change issues. In addition, she led efforts to partner with customers to create and execute community outreach campaigns that support energy infrastructure development and operations.

Prior to The Williams Companies, Mertens Campbell was executive counsel, Global Government Affairs and Policy for GE Power, a subsidiary of The General Electric Company. She has also served as manager of Global Affairs and Policy for GE Hitachi Nuclear.

Before joining GE, Mertens Campbell was minority counsel from 2008-2009 and general counsel from 2009-2010 for The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce. She has also held an associate attorney role with Stinson LLP in its Washington, D.C., energy regulatory practice.

Mertens Campbell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in American Studies and English from Lake Forest College and received a Juris Doctorate from Roger Williams University School of Law. Campbell is a member of the bar associations in Maryland, District of Columbia and U.S. Supreme Court.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

