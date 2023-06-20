Pangea Natural Foods Inc., Expands Operations to Offer Co-Packing Services to Third-Party Companies

5 hours ago
PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Natural Foods Inc., based in Vancouver, (CSE: PNGA) (OTCQB: PNGAF) ("Pangea" or the "Company"), is excited to announce the launch of their new co-packing services for third-party food and beverage companies in Canada and the United States. This strategic expansion is in line with Pangea Natural Foods' commitment to supporting the growth and success of the industry by offering a wide range of solutions.

"Pangea is excited to start a new line of business and support smaller businesses in their co-packing needs. We not only co-pack products but also maintain the highest standards in food quality," said Pratap Sandhu, CEO and Founder at Pangea Natural Foods.

With their state-of-the-art facility, Pangea Natural Foods is capable of tailoring the production line to cater to a wide range of product requirements. By utilizing their services, companies can devote their attention to brand expansion and complying with regulatory standards, while also enjoying cost savings on packaging, equipment, labor, and logistics.

The addition of Pangea Natural Foods' co-packing services offer many benefits to third-party companies. By leveraging the company's advanced facility, businesses can take advantage of the following:

Tailored Production Line: Pangea Natural Foods can customize the production line to meet specific product requirements, ensuring the highest quality standards are met while maintaining product integrity and consistency.

Regulatory Compliance: Pangea Natural Foods adheres to strict industry regulations and quality control processes, providing peace of mind to partners that their products meet all necessary regulatory standards.

Cost Savings: Through co-packing, companies can save on packaging, equipment, labor, and logistics expenses. Pangea Natural Foods' efficient production processes and economies of scale enable significant cost reductions for partners.

Scalability: With the ability to scale production capacity quickly and efficiently, Pangea Natural Foods helps businesses adapt to fluctuating market demands and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Pangea Natural Foods is excited about the future of their co-packing services and the opportunities it brings for both the company and its partners. Pangea Natural Foods looks forward to forging strong partnerships with third-party food and beverage companies in Canada and British Columbia.

About: (CSE: PNGA) is a Vancouver based natural foods company that manufactures and distributes high quality food products that are nutritious and free of GMO ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, and bioengineered ingredients. Pangea offers a broad range of great tasting, innovative food products that are sustainably sourced and "Powered by the Earth".

Pangea's signature products include the Pangea Plant-Based Patties, Pangea Old Fashioned Ghee, Pangea Energy Gel and the Pangea Munchie Mix, which are available on the Company's website and in over 500 leading national retail food stores including Loblaws, Save-on-Foods, Sobeys, IGA Marketplace, Fresh Street Market, Choices Markets, Whole Foods and on select Air Canada and WestJet flights.

Pangea has partnered with world renowned food scientists to formulate its high-quality food products. All products are manufactured in-house at our state-of-the-art facility, and then packaged and distributed through Pangea's retail and wholesale network and also on our website.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements: Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "will'' or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements. These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Pangea Foods Inc. believes that its assumptions are reasonable and attainable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. Pangea Foods Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]

Find their Plant-based Patties on the Pangea Natural Foods website.

favicon.png?sn=LN33410&sd=2023-06-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pangea-natural-foods-inc-expands-operations-to-offer-co-packing-services-to-third-party-companies-301855157.html

SOURCE Pangea Natural Foods Inc.

