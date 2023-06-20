DuPont and JetCool Announce Collaboration in Thermal Management for High-Power Electronics

5 hours ago
PR Newswire

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and LITTLETON, Mass., June 20, 2023

Use of Liquid Cooling Solutions in Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Applications Enables Efficient and Sustainable Thermal Management

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and LITTLETON, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) and JetCool Technologies Inc. (JetCool) today announced a collaboration to increase adoption of advanced liquid cooling technology, enabling thermal management for semiconductors, data centers and other high-performance computing applications. Together, DuPont and JetCool will introduce a new sales channel that brings JetCool's advanced cooling solutions to semiconductor companies in Taiwan and Singapore.

As the demand for faster computing increases, chips are getting more powerful – and hotter. Without high-performance thermal management technology, hot spots on chips can lead to packages overheating and system failure. The challenge is even greater today as the electronics industry deploys artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing applications with increased processing power requirements. As a result, sustainable liquid cooling is becoming a key part of the data center and high-performance computing infrastructure.

To address these growing needs in thermal management, JetCool has introduced microconvective liquid cooling® technology, reducing both capital and operational expenses, enhancing processing speeds, and sustainably enabling higher computing density. This patented technology uses arrays of fluid jets directed at hot spots on the most powerful devices to optimize performance. DuPont and JetCool will collaborate to increase access of this technology by leveraging DuPont's global team and long-standing customer relationships in the semiconductor materials business.

DuPont's Semiconductor Technologies business is a global manufacturer of materials for semiconductor fabrication, packaging and assembly, with more than 50 years of industry leadership and close relationships with advanced fabricators and integrators. DuPont's strategic proximity to customers positions the company to help advance adoption of liquid cooling in semiconductor packaging applications with complex thermal challenges, supporting broader industry initiatives to drive progress in sustainability.

"We are thrilled to join forces with DuPont in order to make our liquid cooling solutions more accessible to the market," said Bernie Malouin, CEO of JetCool. "Working together allows us to bring advanced thermal management solutions to customers seeking to reduce power consumption and improve performance in their data centers, semiconductor applications and other high-power computing requirements."

Shashi Gupta, global marketing director, Advanced Packaging Technologies, DuPont, said, "JetCool's microconvective liquid cooling® technology is an exciting innovation for energy efficient, on-package thermal management with broad benefits. DuPont's technical experts work closely with customers and advise them on material and process integrations for 2.5/3D package designs. We look forward to sharing JetCool's technology with customers to enable sustainable thermal management solutions."

DuPont customers can contact their account representative for more information.

About JETCOOL Technologies Inc.
JetCool designs and delivers microconvective liquid cooling® technology for high-power electronics, enabling our customers in the data center, high-performance computing, and semiconductor markets to achieve unprecedented compute performance and unrivaled sustainability improvements. https://jetcool.com/

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. http://electronics.dupont.com

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com.

DuPont™ and the DuPont Oval Logo are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. JetCool, the JetCool logo, and microconvective cooling® are trademarks of JETCOOL Technologies Inc.

favicon.png?sn=PH30870&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-and-jetcool-announce-collaboration-in-thermal-management-for-high-power-electronics-301854680.html

SOURCE DuPont

