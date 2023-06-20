David Smith named Head of Truist Mortgage

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2023

Smith succeeds Todd Chamberlain, who will retire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that David Smith has been named head of Truist Mortgage. Todd Chamberlain will continue to assist with the transition and retire from Truist, effective July 31.

David_Smith_portrait1.jpg

Smith will lead strategy and execution for all areas of mortgage including originations, fulfillment, nationwide direct channels, correspondent, warehouse lending, and servicing for more than 1.2 million clients. In his new role, Smith will report to Truist Chief Retail and Small Business Banking Officer Dontá Wilson.

"David's experience and accomplishments as a leader in the mortgage industry position Truist to reimagine the future of Truist Mortgage for our clients," said Chief Retail and Small Business Banking Officer Dontá Wilson. "As we mark David's installment as leader, I want to also express my gratitude for Todd Chamberlain's leadership to help make the American dream of homeownership come true for millions of clients—truly building better lives and communities."

Smith's experience includes leading the mortgage lending, insurance, and title businesses affiliated with Keller Williams, providing him with a unique view into the current, purchase-heavy real estate market. Prior to Keller Williams, he was the president and chief executive officer of CitiMortgage, a subsidiary of Citibank. Smith's experience also includes successfully navigating key exposures for CitiMortgage during the financial downturn of 2008 and, prior to his role with CitiMortgage, serving as the chief operating officer of retail banking and mortgage with Citibank. Beyond these roles, Smith has served in a variety of leadership roles in originations, servicing, and support functions.

Throughout his mortgage originations experience, David has focused on building product breadth and pricing strategies for clients including pricing for deepened relationships in retail and small business banking, affordable options for first-time homebuyers, and creative value propositions for real estate agents and other referral sources.

"I'm proud of our mortgage team and excited for our continued opportunity to provide a distinctive and successful homeownership experience for our clients," said Smith. "Together, we have an opportunity to combine the caring, human touch we've always delivered with an innovative, digital-first client experience to help even more clients bring their dreams into reality and achieve financial happiness."

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL31979&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-smith-named-head-of-truist-mortgage-301853458.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL31979&Transmission_Id=202306200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL31979&DateId=20230620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.