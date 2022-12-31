SEI Appoints Head of New Business Ventures

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKS, Pa., June 20, 2023

Appointment of Sneha Shah Reinforces SEI's Commitment to Driving Growth through Innovation

OAKS, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the appointment of Sneha Shah as an Executive Vice President and Head of New Business Ventures, reporting to CEO Ryan Hicke. In this newly created role, she will:

SEI_Sneha_Shah_headshot.jpg

  • Lead new business and platform identification and incubation
  • Engage clients, accelerators, and the entrepreneurial community to invest in and accelerate new ideas and solutions
  • Cultivate innovation that drives top-line growth

Hicke said:

"An important component to achieving our goals for growth is solidifying the foundation from which we launch new businesses that can contribute to our success. In order to consistently generate new business ideas, test, and launch them, we need to dig deep into our roots of innovation with a dedicated focus."

"Sneha brings a depth of exceptional global experience at established companies across industries, helping them identify and accelerate growth opportunities and drive organizational transformation. Her knowledge of industry trends and emerging technologies, as well as her leadership and relationships within the startup, private equity, and venture capital communities, will add tremendous value as we execute our growth strategies. As a critical member of the executive team, Sneha will bring fresh perspectives that will challenge our thinking and push us forward. We're excited to welcome her to SEI."

With more than 25 years of experience in business leadership, strategy, and execution globally, Shah most recently served as Managing Director and Group Head of the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Business Accelerator, where she created and scaled new businesses at the intersection of data, artificial intelligence, and technology. Prior to LSEG, her roles as Managing Director, Global Head of Risk Managed Services at Refinitiv and Managing Director in Africa for Thomson Reuters included leveraging emerging technologies, innovation, and strategic partnerships to drive profitable growth. Shah has also held senior leadership roles across finance and risk, operations, sales, and client service.

Commenting on her appointment, Shah said:

"SEI has a strong history and culture of working with clients and communities to solve problems that matter. As the pace of change in the world continues to accelerate, SEI's unique position in the financial services ecosystem offers opportunities to explore new possibilities that can drive growth and value for the company, our clients, and the industry. I'm thrilled to join the team and help build a strategic function that can create and capitalize on market opportunities and contribute to SEI's next chapter of transformation and growth."

A global citizen with a passion for purpose-led initiatives, Shah currently serves as a Board Trustee for the African Leadership Foundation, the Education Development Center, and the Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance. She is also Board Chair for the Young Presidents Organization's New York Polaris Chapter. Shah was selected for Innovate Finance's "Women in Fintech Power List" and was a two-time winner of the Gender Mainstreaming award by Business Engage. She spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in 2019 on the human impact of illicit financing and delivered a keynote on innovation to the UNDP Taskforce on Digital Financing.

Shah holds a Bachelor of Arts in politics with international studies from the University of Warwick in the U.K. and completed the Harvard Business School's YPO Presidents' Program.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of March 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • the value of new executives to our ability to execute on our growth strategies
  • the perspectives new executives will bring to us and whether these perspectives will challenge our thinking and push us forward;
  • whether our position in the financial services ecosystem offers opportunities to explore new possibilities that can drive growth and value for us, our clients, and the industry;
  • the degree to which the new business function will create and/or allow us to capitalize on market opportunities and contribute to our growth.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

Brian Doheny

SEI

Vested

+1 610-676-4191

+1 502-759-7725

[email protected]

[email protected]com

favicon.png?sn=PH33288&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-appoints-head-of-new-business-ventures-301854670.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH33288&Transmission_Id=202306200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH33288&DateId=20230620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.