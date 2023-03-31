PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. ("Cineverse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Cineverse will host a conference call discussing these results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. (Toll-Free): 1-844-200-6205 Canada (Toll-Free): 1-833-950-0062 International: +1-929-526-1599

Access code: 886991

The conference call can also be accessed by webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.cineverse.com/events-and-presentations. Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Cineverse

Cineverse is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

