Utilities Service Alliance Selects GSE Solutions as a Specialty Engineer of Choice (EOC)

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., June 20, 2023

COLUMBIA, Md., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives for the nuclear power industry, today announced that GSE had been selected by Utilities Service Alliance, Inc. (USA) to be a Specialty Engineer of Choice (EOC) supplier.

GSE_Solutions_Logo.jpg

This USA agreement expands on a previous EOC agreement with GSE True North Consulting, now GSE Engineering, Programs & Performance division, that started in 2019.

As of June 7th, USA alliance members can use GSE Solutions' entire portfolio of engineering services, technology and workforce solutions, including specialized nuclear training, nuclear engineering design, engineering program compliance, simulation solutions and upgrades, and specialized technical staffing and consultation. This agreement will allow GSE to be a preferred provider to the USA Alliance, providing technical and financial benefits to its members.

"GSE has a phenomenal roster of experts, innovative solutions, and services that the industry trusts and respects," said Jim Kitchens, Director, Contracts, Supplier Relations and Events for USA. "We are excited that they are bringing even more company-wide field expertise and efficiencies in contract implementations that will reduce costs for USA's fleet members."

"We are delighted to have been selected by USA as a Specialty EOC supporting the current nuclear stations in their fleet," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "The entire GSE Solutions team is looking forward to contributing to the safe, reliable, and economical operation of each nuclear power station."

About Utilities Service Alliance (USA): The Utilities Service Alliance, Inc. (USA) is a not-for-profit cooperative, governed by a Board of Directors comprised of executives from the member utilities and headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. USA is designed to facilitate collaboration among its eight member utilities. Together, it works to improve safety and performance, reduce operating and maintenance costs, and provide innovation and leadership within the nuclear power industry. By being a part of the Alliance, USA's member utilities get the best of both worlds; fleet benefits while keeping the flexibility of their independent operator status. For more information, please visit https:/www.usainc.org.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE delivers operational excellence with over 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries. www.gses.com

Media Contact
Sunny DeMattio
GSE Solutions
Director of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
Direct: +1 410.970.7931

Investor Contact
Adam Lowensteiner
Vice President
Lytham Partners
[email protected]
Direct: +1 646.829.9702

favicon.png?sn=LA32114&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utilities-service-alliance-selects-gse-solutions-as-a-specialty-engineer-of-choice-eoc-301854921.html

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA32114&Transmission_Id=202306200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA32114&DateId=20230620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.