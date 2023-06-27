DTS, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi+Inc. (NYSE: XPER) and the company that launched a revolutionary multichannel sound delivery system for film on June 11, 1993 with the release of Jurassic Park, celebrates its 30+year+anniversary.

DTS technology innovation and expertise have been raising the bar for immersive, intuitive entertainment. Today, DTS continues to push the limits of sight and sound in every environment - theater, living room, car, and on mobile devices.

“When you felt and heard the impact of the DTS soundtrack for Jurassic Park in 1993, we knew we were onto something,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO, Xperi. “We’ve come a long way since our theater breakthrough moment and the pace of innovation and change of the industry has me excited about a future where you can have an always-on, anytime, anywhere, on any device higher quality experience - whether it's music, movies, video games, or some other kind of content.”

Marking the brand’s 30th anniversary, DTS released its Tuning In To Sensational Entertainment Trends report uncovering consumers’ preferences and habits around their entertainment experiences, at home and on the go. The survey, done in partnership with Opinium, showcases that sound quality is very to somewhat important to 85% of respondents when watching shows or movies on TV.

Sound and sensing are the unsung hero of the entertainment experience, but when people don’t have clear sound quality it can lead to negative viewing and listening experiences. More than half (58%) of respondents have differing sound needs compared to other people with whom they’re viewing shows and movies, leading to issues like listening on a lower/higher volume than ideal (33%), watching content separately (19%) and even having arguments about sound level (17%).

Additional Tuning In To Sensational Entertainment Trends Report Highlights

Streamline home entertainment set-up: Respondents are looking to simplify their home entertainment set-up by preferring interconnected home systems that take 5-minutes or less to set up (72%); are compatible with their current systems (71%); work over Wi-Fi (63%).

Audio amplifies gaming experiences: Gamer respondents are seeking the perfect auditory companion to complement their gameplay, listening most frequently to audio through their TV (47%), using headphones (41%) or through their smartphone (40%).

Evolving preferences in the connected car: As more drivers view their vehicles as a third space, drivers would most like their vehicle to offer a more comfortable physical environment (41%); automatically understand their seat position, temperature, lighting and entertainment choices when they enter the vehicle (39%); and possess an even better audio system/sound (38%) than they already have according to a separate survey from Xperi. 1

Breaking through the noise: Multitasking has become the norm and made true entertainment immersion a challenge at home. Putting on a streaming video or music service at home is often paired with scrolling on phones (45%), cleaning the house (42%), cooking (40%) or exercising (27%).

Find more information from the report here.

Opinium Methodology

The DTS Tuning In To Sensational Entertainment Trends survey was administered to 4,000 adults, 18 and older, living in the U.S. and U.K. between April 18- 24, 2023 (2,000 U.S., 2,000 U.K.). Both surveys were weighted to nationally representative criteria.

CARAVAN TITLES Methodology

1This data is from research conducted by Xperi and CARAVAN®, and a report titled: “The+Vehicle+as+a+Third+Space.” The study surveyed 844 people from the U.S. who currently own or lease a vehicle. Fieldwork took place between August 26-28, 2022.

