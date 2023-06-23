K12+Private+Academy, an online private school powered by Stride, Inc., are ready to take charge of their futures. K12 Private Academy will celebrate its graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on June 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

“As the Class of 2023 prepares to head out into the world, we are proud to have been their education partner and their biggest cheerleaders while they were enrolled at K12 Private Academy,” said Leslie Smith, Executive Director. “Our students have achieved so much and overcome many challenges. We know they are ready for a bright future – for their careers, their families, and their communities.”

The K12 Private Academy class of 2023 includes 162 graduates. Approximately 111 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 3.3 and above. 81% of K12 Private Academy seniors have reported acceptance to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country, as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or will continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

Avantika Naidu is K12 Private Academy’s 2023 valedictorian and plans to attend the University of Florida respectively after graduation. Jeanette Fieldsend is the class salutatorian and will be taking a gap year and playing competitive soccer after graduation. The keynote speaker for the live graduation ceremony will be, Satya Priya Sharma, Leader, Security Engineering, CISCO, and Stride Career Prep Advisory Board Member.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

K12 Private Academy’s robust curriculum, provided by Stride K12, is delivered through live online classes with credentialed teachers who share a passion for meeting the needs of all students. Students study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, honors, and Advanced Placement® options.

K12 Private Academy invites all families and friends to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: K12 Private Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 23, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. EST

WHERE: Virtual

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Leslie Smith at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About K12 Private Academy

K12 Private Academy is a private online college preparatory school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. K12 Private Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI) and is recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Virginia Council for Private Education. In addition to accreditation, many of the school’s courses meet NCAA requirements. Credentialed teachers deliver a personalized education experience using the online classroom platform provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). Multiple start dates are available throughout the year for full-time and part-time enrollment. Learn more at %3Cb%3Ewww.k12privateacademy.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

