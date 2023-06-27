Sidus Space and Maris-Tech Announce Agreement for AI Driven New-Space Ultra-HD Video System

Platform will allow cameras in space to take and transmit high-quality video and still images and implement edge AI algorithms in real-time

Rehovot, Israel, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. ( MTEK) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of edge AI accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, and Sidus Space, Inc. ( SIDU) (“Sidus Space”) a multi-faceted Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company, announced an agreement to collaborate on developing a system for peripheral photography, recording, transmission, and artificial intelligence for nanosatellites and space tools.

“The collection and transmission of high-quality video and still images is a key component of our emerging, high-margin, data-as-a-service, recurring revenue streams. With the launch of LizzieSat set for the fourth quarter of this year, we are thrilled to work with Maris-Tech to develop an innovative, AI driven, situation-awareness-solution that answers a critical need in the New Space market.” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space.

"We are proud and excited to partner with Sidus Space in this innovative project, which positions Maris-Tech’s entry as part of the prestigious international New-Space club. This collaboration will bring Maris-Tech’s pioneering solutions to the forefront of the nanosatellite market,” said Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech.

The international research and development project is supported by the Israel Innovation Authority in cooperation with Space Florida. The collaboration will result in the development of an innovative, state-of-the-art product for the space market through R&D, testing, and evaluation of technology.

Maris-Tech will provide the know-how and core technology and will enable surround Ultra-HD video capture, recording and upload as well as AI acceleration for spacecraft anti-collision, proximity estimation, landing, and other customer defined algorithms.

Sidus Space will provide the infrastructure and expertise to perform the required tests and analysis to validate the ability of the hardware to operate as expected in space, integrate it on a space proven satellite, launch it into space, and manage its operation. The comprehensive platform will allow cameras in space to take and transmit high-quality video and still images and implement AI algorithms at the edge in real-time.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.‎

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the ‎Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our ‎products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, ‎delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies ‎worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform ‎manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, ‎visit [email protected]
