CareCloud Leadership to Explore the Transformative Power of Generative AI in Healthcare in Upcoming Fireside Chats

4 hours ago
SOMERSET, N.J., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that Hadi Chaudhry, CareCloud president and chief executive officer, and Bill Korn, chief strategy officer and acting chief financial officer, will be representing the company in two fireside chats on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The purpose of these discussions is to explore the transformative power of generative artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry.

To register for these events or to learn more about upcoming events, please visit CareCloud's investor relations site, ir.carecloud.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About CareCloud
CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

SOURCE CareCloud

