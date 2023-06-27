As a part of MetLife’s, Inc. (NYSE: MET) global strategy to increase diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), the company today announced that John Wilson was named chair of the Board of Kramden Institute, a North Carolina non-profit that provides technology and training to bridge the digital divide. Wilson takes over the chair position from the organization’s founder, Mark Dibner, who has overseen Kramden’s growth for the last 20 years.

“We are blessed to have a board of directors passionate about technology and social impact,” said Cyndy Yu-Robinson, Kramden Executive Director. “Led by John and his experience with performance measurement and strategic planning, Kramden is in a great position to continue growing and leading in the field of digital equity.”

Wilson, a member of MetLife’s Technology Transformation team, brings with him nearly 20 years of experience in technology strategy and execution spanning the pharmaceutical, banking and insurance industries. This appointment marks his second term on the board. Since joining, Wilson has helped Kramden complete a $1-million Capital Campaign, transition Executive Directors, expand the Board of Directors, and acquire a new facility all with a focus on growing Kramden’s reach inside and outside of the Triangle.

“I am honored and humbled by this appointment to serve Kramden and the families they assist,” said Wilson. “The digital divide has evolved over the years, from having a computer to having a computer, an internet connection, and relevant skills. Growing up in Durham, attending university in Raleigh, raising my family in Morrisville, and working in Cary, this community has shaped me, and I look forward to the continued opportunity to give back.”

This work builds upon MetLife’s Triangle+Tech+X, a year-round mission that brings together global innovators, leaders and non-profits to solution the growing need of diversity in STEM. And the Kramden partnership helps support MetLife’s 2030+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+commitments%2C which pledge funding and employee volunteer hours in support of historically marginalized individuals and their families.

MetLife Foundation has contributed over $256,000 to Kramden to help address the unmet technology needs of local children and families. This contribution includes $100,000 to Kramden’s 2022 Capital Campaign and the creation of a STEAM classroom for local students.

Along with the Foundation’s contributions, over the past nine years MetLife volunteers have donated over 2,100 computers, refurbished 2,000 computers and dedicated over 1,200 volunteer hours toward Kramden’s mission. A Geek-a-thon refurbishing event and e-waste collection campaign are planned for later in 2023.

“MetLife’s commitment to STEM equity aligns to our purpose of building more confident futures for all,” said Bill Pappas, MetLife’s Head of Global Technology and Operations. “Supporting students gives them the confidence and experiences they need as a launchpad to future success, and that’s why we’re excited about John’s new role and our continued partnership with the Kramden Institute.”

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About Kramden

Kramden Institute’s mission is to advance equitable access to devices, connectivity, and technology education. Since 2003, Kramden has awarded more than 50,000 computers to deserving families across North Carolina and beyond.

Kramden expanded its programs in 2014 to include educational programs for members of the community who lack basic computing skills. Since that time, more than 9,000 individuals have completed one of its adult computer classes, taken part in STEAM after-school programs, or enrolled in summer technology camps.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fkramden.org%2F.

