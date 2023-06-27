Douglas Elliman Inc. Launches CFO Search

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) (“Douglas Elliman” or the “Company”) today announced that it has launched a search for a Chief Financial Officer. J. Bryant Kirkland III, who has served as CFO of Douglas Elliman since its spin-off from Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) on December 29, 2021, will remain in his position at Douglas Elliman during the search process and will work with the next CFO of Douglas Elliman to ensure a smooth transition. Mr. Kirkland will continue to serve as CFO of Vector Group.

Douglas Elliman has made strong progress in establishing its own corporate infrastructure since the spin-off from Vector Group and has begun to take steps to phase out the Transition Services Agreement with Vector Group, under which Vector Group provides certain corporate and other services to Douglas Elliman.

Howard M. Lorber, Chairman and CEO of Douglas Elliman, said, “We are now nearly 18 months out from Douglas Elliman’s successful spin-off from Vector Group, and consistent with our goal of phasing out the Transition Services Agreement, it is the appropriate time to recruit a CFO exclusively dedicated to Douglas Elliman. Bryant has been an integral member of the Douglas Elliman management team, including structuring and executing the spin-off and building the solid foundation required to grow as an independent, publicly traded company. On behalf of the Board of Douglas Elliman, I want to express our deep gratitude to Bryant for his willingness to serve in this role at a critical time in Douglas Elliman’s evolution. I look forward to continuing to work with Bryant as CFO of Vector Group.”

Douglas Elliman has retained U.S. Executive Search, Inc. to conduct the CFO search and will communicate further updates as appropriate.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230619570136r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619570136/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.