June 20, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and completed the AWS Technical Review to validate a Comtech solution.

The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings in diverse global markets. As an APN member, Comtech will provide customers access to the company’s portfolio of technologies on AWS, new solutions that deliver meaningful insights and innovative services when and where they matter most.

“Joining the AWS Partner Network further demonstrates the substantial value of Comtech’s network agnostic cloud-based technologies,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “By working with AWS and completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review for Comtech technologies, we will empower customers by opening the door to new services and solutions that can accelerate the digital transformation needed to improve nearly every industry.”

Validated by the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), Comtech’s solution provides commercial and government customers with a comprehensive understanding of events unfolding in real-time, in both terrestrial and non-terrestrial environments, through precision location-based services, Internet of Things (IoT) device technologies, and insightful data analytics capabilities delivered on a single intuitive application. Through reinforcing Comtech’s solution around a defined set of best practices and requirements for security, reliability and operational excellence, the company can now deliver a secure and scalable solution on AWS’s global infrastructure.

With hundreds of patents spanning terrestrial and satellite communications as well as location-based services, Comtech is providing access to global connectivity and communications technologies that enable new data processing and analytics capabilities designed to generate meaningful insights and uncover a number of new economic growth opportunities for customers.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud-native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230619617481/en/