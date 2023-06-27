Hot Wheels announced today its official sponsorship of Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert in Salt Lake City, UT and X Games California 2023 in Ventura, CA in support of its Hot Wheels Skate line. Through the Hot Wheels Skate line, Hot Wheels is furthering its mission to inspire fingerboard enthusiasts of all levels to ignite their challenger spirit and skate the impossible with no limits or rules.

In 2022, Hot Wheels Skate began its partnership with Tony Hawk, the legendary skateboarder, entrepreneur and founder of The Skatepark Project, a non-profit organization that helps underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth, by launching a wide range of fingerboards with unique designs. Created by the Hot Wheels design team in collaboration with Tony Hawk, Hot Wheels Skate also includes replications of some of Tony’s most famous board designs.

“Hot Wheels Skate is committed to empowering the next generation of skaters through kid-friendly events, engaging content, and innovative products that make fingerboarding and skateboarding accessible to all,” said Roberto Stanichi, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Vehicles, Mattel. “We’re excited to be the exclusive toy partner at Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert and X Games California to further our mission for Hot Wheels Skate and bring the fun of fingerboarding to these incredible events for the first time.”

“One of the driving forces behind X Games events is inspiring the next generation of action sports athletes, and partnering with Hot Wheels Skate is a perfect match for this goal,” said Eric Johnson, CCO, X Games. “Hot Wheels Skate has been a longtime supporter of the growth of skateboarding and we are happy to welcome them as the official toy partner at X Games California.”

This year, Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert will serve as a qualifying event for X Games Vert competitions. In the Men’s and Women’s Vert disciplines, the top six finishers at Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert will earn an invite to X Games. In the Vert Best Trick discipline, the top eight finishers will be invited. Hot Wheels Skate is introducing new awards and prize packs to the junior skateboarding competitions as the title sponsor of the Woodward “Best Trick Contest,” which will take place at 2:00 PM on June 24.

Starting on July 21, Hot Wheels Skate will join the world's most elite action sports athletes at X Games with kid-friendly activations in the X Fest fan activation area. Young fans can join professional skaters at the Hot Wheels Skate mini ramp clinic to ramp up their skills and reach amazing heights with the help of the pros. Hot Wheels Skate athletes will also perform slick tricks and stunts on the mini ramp throughout the weekend.

The Hot Wheels Skate product line, which will be on-site at fingerboarding play tables during Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert and X Games, is another demonstration of the brand’s growth and expansion as Hot Wheels fuels the next generation of passionate action sports athletes with products, competitions and content. The line features a wide range of fingerboards with unique designs and attachable shoes, along with out-of-this-world skatepark playsets and can be found at retailers nationwide.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk is a legendary skateboarder, entrepreneur, and founder of The Skatepark Project. Tony Hawk turned pro by 14 years old and by 16 he was considered the best skateboarder on Earth. To this day, he remains the most recognized action-sports figure in the world.

About X Games

X Games has been the leader in action sports since 1995. The 2023 edition will feature the world's best action sports athletes competing for gold from July 21-23, 2023. Live event coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Follow @xgames on social to get the most up-to-date event information and visit XGames.com.

About Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert

Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert is the premier vert skateboarding event in the world. Now in its third year, the big ramp contest takes place in Salt Lake City, Utah, showcasing the top male and female vert skaters in the world, as well as an incredibly popular Legends Demo featuring some of the most well known skateboarders in the history of the sport.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620320928/en/