When it comes to enterprise infrastructure, most companies have on-premise servers and networks. Canva isn’t most companies. The online design and visual communications platform is pure cloud. And to defend the expanded attack surface this creates, the company is redesigning its approach to security, with the help of SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

“Our environment is quite unique,” said Raymond Schippers, Head of Detection and Response, Canva. “We have everything in the cloud and our workers are all agile, so we need to make sure that our endpoints+are+really+well+protected and our workloads+are+secure. That means being able to quickly and easily determine what applications are installed on our developers’ machines and throughout our entire environment, and if there are any vulnerabilities, act swiftly to remediate and mitigate them.”

And the company is relying on SentinelOne to do this.

Visibility, Protection and Response

“When it comes to threat detection and response, you have to have visibility and control,” Schippers said. “Prevention is the key, but nothing can be 100% prevented. As a result, having a full understanding of what has occurred and the ability to quickly query that across your environment and rapidly respond and remediate is critical.”

Singularity%26trade%3B+XDR delivers all of this in an intelligent, unified way, empowering companies to:

Eliminate blind spots with cross-stack visibility

Uncover stealthy attacks with cross-stack correlation

Auto-enrich threats with integrated threat intelligence

Automate response across different domains

Integrate easily with other ecosystem technologies

Scale security operations and increase SOC efficiency

“The enhanced visibility across our fleet that SentinelOne provides is incredible,” Schippers said. “The platform is not only able to identify people who are doing things that aren’t necessarily in line with compliance, but also identify new use cases for different pieces of software.”

Singularity XDR’s ability to ingest structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data in real-time from any technology product or platform is paying dividends as well.

“With a lot of vendors, there are limitations about what they can see and how they provide that visibility,” he said. “But with SentinelOne, there is almost feature parity across platforms - Mac, Windows, and Linux - and that has been incredibly helpful for us, because our security engineers don’t have to think about, “What platform is this? What are the limitations that we have in this platform? What are the potential visibility gaps?” They know we have a reliable feed of what’s happening on the endpoint through the EDR, and can rapidly respond to attacks, no matter what platform they are on.”

Deploying Singularity XDR at Canva has, according to Schippers, “been very straightforward,” and he says the autonomous platform will remain at the heart of the company’s security strategy.

“As attacks become more sophisticated, being able to respond rapidly will become much more important,” Schippers said. “SentinelOne will be an important partner, as they enable us to rapidly scale up our security capabilities and manage future threats today.”

