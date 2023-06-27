TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, announced today it has received the North America Distributor of the Year award from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The HPE Partner of the Year Awards 2023 recognize HPE partners who exemplify commitment and success in delivering value to their customers on their digital transformation journey. This recognition has been given to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results.

“We are very proud to receive this recognition as our relationship with HPE has continued to grow and evolve over the past year,” said Vince Stemen, SVP Advanced Vendor Solutions at TD SYNNEX. “HPE’s portfolio diversification continues to be an absolute strength for winning business, especially at TD SYNNEX where our partners have embraced with us a data-first methodology in modernizing IT real estates with HPE GreenLake.”

“It is a privilege to honor the winners of the 2023 HPE Partner Awards. These partners have successfully demonstrated the ability to innovate and execute business outcomes and outstanding experiences for customers,” said Gilles Thiebaut, SVP of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem and Business Development, HPE. “Our partner ecosystem continues to be a top priority at HPE and these awards are one way we highlight some of the partners that are driving impressive results and outcomes for customers.”

