4 hours ago
AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, including the AMTD Digital Media and Entertainment arm, announced today that the highly anticipated movie titled “The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell”, has successfully moved into earlier date for release to the public in cinemas nationwide in China on July 6, 2023, earlier than previously announced, following by its Hong Kong and international markets release.

Directed by Herman Yau, “The White Storm: Heaven or Hell” gathers three award winning actors – Louis Koo, Aaron Kwok, and Sean Lau. It inherits the strong brand values accumulated through the previous two episodes of “The White Storm” series.

Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group and founder of AMTD Digital Inc. serves as the Executive Producer and Executive Manager of this new movie.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.amtdigital.net%2Finvestor-news.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

