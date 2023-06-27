Blackfeet Nation, Table Trac, Inc. Expand Operations with New Site

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced an additional contract with the Blackfeet Nation.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “It’s always an exciting and significant event when an existing customer chooses CasinoTrac to grow alongside them.” The contract covers an additional CasinoTrac™ CMS installation for The Peak Restaurant, which operates as a satellite location to Glacier Peaks Hotel & Casino.

Heather Iron Shirt, General Manager of Glacier Peaks Casino, shared, “We added CasinoTrac to our new site, The Peak Restaurant, because we knew we would get a great product.” The Blackfeet Nation and Table Trac first became partners in 2011. “We are excited to start a new adventure together,” Ms. Iron Shirt said, in closing.

Hoehne elaborated, “Most important, is being a partner with a community leader of the Blackfeet Nation’s stature. Their recent collaboration driving human trafficking awareness and active shooter training is something to be proud of, real-time issues of universal concern.”

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

About Blackfeet Nation

The Blackfeet Indian Reservation is home to the 17,321-member Blackfeet Nation, one of the 10 largest tribes in the United States. Established by treaty in 1855, the reservation is located in northwest Montana. The Blackfeet Nation operate several economic enterprises, for the benefit of the tribe. In addition to Glacier Peaks Hotel & Casino, the Blackfeet Heritage Center and Art Gallery, Glacier Family Foods, Oki Communications, Star Link Cable, and The Peak Restaurant are owned and operated, by the tribe.

ti?nf=ODg2MDcxNSM1NjU0NDMxIzIxOTc3MTI=
Table-Trac-Inc-.png
For more information:
Randy Gilbert
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.