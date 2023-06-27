NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. ( TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced recognition from workplace culture leader Comparably for its company leadership, inclusive values, and employee growth opportunities. Selected out of 70,000 companies across the U.S., TaskUs won across all four of this quarter’s categories including Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Team, and Best Career Growth.



This set of Comparably Awards is based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month look-back period (May 15, 2022 through May 15, 2023). The final data set was compiled from over 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

“The Comparably recognition is incredibly meaningful to Us because it comes from the people who matter most - our nearly 48,000 employees,” said Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO of TaskUs. “Our people are at the heart of everything we do and ensuring a culture where everyone can thrive and be their best selves is what we’re all about. Serving our frontline employees enables Us to exceed client and customer expectations.”

“I was also particularly proud to see the Best Career Growth recognition,” continued Maddock. “Our leadership team is focused on giving our talented teammates growth opportunities so that they can build rewarding careers with TaskUs.”

The Comparably awards add to prestigious recognitions that TaskUs has received in 2023, including inclusion in the Gartner®, Market Guide for Customer Service and Support BPO Providers, March 2023 and being named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 .

About Comparably

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,700 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

