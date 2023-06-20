PR Newswire

The Market's First Industrial RTLS Analytics Solution with ChatGPT

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading provider of real-time location systems (RTLS), today announced the integration of ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence (AI), into Inpixon's RTLS solution. This innovative integration expands the capabilities of Inpixon's RTLS, enabling rapid, AI-assisted insights as well as interactive discussions in a conversational medium. Operations managers in production and logistics, in particular, stand to benefit from this transformative development.

"We believe Inpixon is one of the first companies, if not the first, to announce an industrial RTLS analytics integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT," said Nadir Ali, Inpixon's CEO. "In leveraging artificial intelligence and natural language processing for RTLS analytics, we're continuing our leadership in innovation for Industry 4.0 and in helping businesses unlock the full potential of digital transformation."

The utilization of AI, particularly ChatGPT, offers numerous benefits for Industry 4.0 applications in logistics and production. Some of the key advantages include:

Enhanced data insights: The AI can uncover patterns, trends, and relationships within the data, and can present written insights about data with context. Rather than just viewing graphical representations or data tables, users can receive deeper insights and better understand the interconnections within their data.

Conversational user interface: The integration of ChatGPT enables interactive, natural language discussions. Users can pose questions, receive information and recommendations, and ask follow-up questions in a back-and-forth manner similar to an exchange between two humans. This provides for fast and effective communication with the data analytics system.

By leveraging real-time location data and analyzing it in the context of other operational data, businesses can identify opportunities to streamline operations, reduce delays, optimize material flows, and minimize waste. This can not only lead to cost savings but also to improvements in overall operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and competitive advantage.

Ersan Guenes, Inpixon senior vice president, IIoT solutions, noted, "By delivering conversational AI in manufacturing and other industrial environments, Inpixon can empower users to communicate with their data stores in a natural language manner, using their own words. In addition to uncovering unique insights from the collected location data, when additional data sources are added, such as, ERP, WMS, MES, economics, weather and more, the results can be tremendously powerful. We look forward to field deployment of the new AI-powered features in the third quarter of this year."

