STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has secured the contract for design and construction of the E10/rv. 85 road project in northern Norway procured by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA). The contract is worth NOK 11.4 billion, about SEK 11.4 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2023.

Skanska has further secured a contract for operations and maintenance services of the completed road for a term of 15 years' worth NOK 1.0 billion, about SEK 1.0 billion.

The E10/rv. 85 Tjeldsund - Gullesfjordbotn - Langvassbukt is part of the transport link between Lofoten, Vesterålen Harstad/ Narvik Airport and the E6. It includes the construction and operation of about 82 kilometers of new road with seven new tunnels and 22 bridges. In addition to improving road safety, the project will shorten the trip distance and reduce the travel time. This project further constitutes a pilot project for NPRA to test measures for greener and more environmentally friendly development.

Preparatory works have started and the construction phase for the project is expected to last for a total of 5.5 years.

