Tuya Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Changes to the Board and Audit Committee

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced results of the annual general meeting held at 2:00 p.m., Hong Kong time, on June 20, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Additionally, the Company announced changes to its board of directors (the "Board") and audit committee of the Board (the "Audit Committee").

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated May 10, 2023, Hong Kong time, have been adopted at the annual general meeting.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all the corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares; (ii) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to repurchase the Company's ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares; and (iii) Mr. Liaohan Chen is re-elected as an executive director of the Company and Mr. Changheng Qiu is re-elected as an independent non-executive director of the Company, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the notice of annual general meeting.

Changes to the Board and Audit Committee

The Company announced the appointment of Mr. Yip (Jason) Pak Tung, an independent director on Board as a member of the Audit Committee, effective June 20, 2023. Mr. Yip satisfies the requirements for an "independent director" within the meaning of Section 303A of the NYSE Listed Company Manual and meets the criteria for independence set forth in Rule 10A-3 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Mr. Yip will replace Mr. Changheng Qiu, an independent director on the Board, who has served as a member of the Audit Committee since July 2022. Mr. Qiu resigned as a member of the Audit Committee for personal reasons concurrently with Mr. Yip's appointment. Mr. Qiu will remain a chair of the compensation committee, nomination committee and corporate governance committee of the Board.

In addition, Ms. Jing Hong retired as a director of the Company on June 20, 2023. Ms. Hong has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude and appreciation to Ms. Hong for her contributions to the Company during her tenure of office.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN33609&sd=2023-06-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuya-inc-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-and-changes-to-the-board-and-audit-committee-301855369.html

SOURCE Tuya Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN33609&Transmission_Id=202306200905PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN33609&DateId=20230620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.