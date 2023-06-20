Happiest Minds Technologies wins 'Digital Transformation of the Year' at IReC Awards 2023

3 hours ago
PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, June 20, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been presented with the 'Digital Transformation of the Year award' by Retailer Magazine and Franchise India. The Award is presented to companies that drive excellence in digital transformation, retail innovation, and supply chain reconfiguration to meet dynamic consumer demands.

IReC Awards recognizes the achievements of India's most successful retail brands across multiple categories in terms of business performance, customer experience, innovation, marketing, and leadership across consumption verticals and organizational functions.

With new technologies aimed at revolutionizing the retail domain, Happiest Minds aspires to boost brand transformation capabilities, advance customer experience with speed and agility for its retail customers, and further expand its global footprint. The company has newly appointed industry-veteranPriya Prasad as Domain Head – Retail/CPG, Digital Business Services (DBS) to drive its growth plans.

Speaking about the win, Rajiv Shah, Execute Board Member & CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are incredibly proud of this win. We endeavor to deliver an omnichannel experience to transform retail businesses. This win is a testament to our excellent progress at delivering resilient supply chains and qualitatively serving the burgeoning retail/CPG landscape to transform customer experience. We look forward to more such wins as we chart our new success story."

Priya Prasad, Domain Head – Retail/CPG, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "Undoubtedly, it's a great moment for us. It's a testimony to some of the great work we do in the retail sector across India and globally. It motivates us to continue offering innovative solutions to address business challenges and create value for our customers in the Retail and CPG domain."

Priya brings over 22+ years of experience in Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), and Ecommerce and specializes in Analytics led Consulting and Digital transformation. At Happiest Minds, Priya is instrumental in cross-functional collaboration with the Technical/Delivery team to improve the service offerings to clients, building the domain capabilities and expanding the digital business footprint of the company.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Website: https://www.happiestminds.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

