On June 16, 2023, Ronald Huntsman, CEO of Vivos Therapeutics Inc ( VVOS, Financial), purchased 15,021 shares of the company's stock. This recent insider buying activity has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as it may signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Ronald Huntsman has been the CEO of Vivos Therapeutics Inc since 2020. Vivos Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's proprietary Vivos System is a non-invasive, customized, and oral appliance-based solution that has been clinically proven to treat mild to moderate OSA.

Over the past year, Ronald Huntsman has purchased a total of 45,021 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 15,021 shares represents a significant increase in his holdings of Vivos Therapeutics Inc stock.

The insider transaction history for Vivos Therapeutics Inc shows that there have been 3 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 0 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are accumulating shares.

On the day of Ronald Huntsman's recent buy, shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc were trading for $0.54 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $15.715 million. This relatively small market cap may indicate that the company has significant growth potential, and Huntsman's purchase could be a sign that he believes the stock is undervalued.

To further analyze the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price, we can look at the company's valuation. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, we can gain insight into whether Vivos Therapeutics Inc's stock is fairly valued, undervalued, or overvalued. If the stock is undervalued, it may be an attractive investment opportunity, and insider buying could be a strong signal that the stock's price is poised to rise. Conversely, if the stock is overvalued, insider selling may indicate that the stock's price is expected to decline.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO Ronald Huntsman, along with the overall trend of insider purchases over the past year, suggests that insiders are confident in Vivos Therapeutics Inc's future prospects. Investors should keep an eye on the company's stock price and valuation, as well as any further insider buying or selling activity, to make informed decisions about whether to invest in Vivos Therapeutics Inc ( VVOS, Financial).