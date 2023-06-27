Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Sondra Cari has been named a 2023+Top+Consultant+by+Consulting+magazine. This award recognizes the top consultants who differentiate themselves by their ability to innovate, deliver the highest levels of client service and affect positive change for their peers, their firms, and the industry. Sondra was recognized for her dedication to delivering exceptional client service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620950639/en/

Sondra Cari headshot (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sondra’s visionary insights coupled with her relentless pursuit of client success have created lasting impact on our clients, their businesses and the healthcare industry,” said Mark+Hussey, chief executive officer and president at Huron. “I am proud to recognize Sondra as a top consultant, which demonstrates her commitment to being a trusted advisor to her clients and her contributions that continue to inspire our people. I congratulate her on this outstanding achievement and look forward to her continued success.”

Collaborating with some of the most renowned healthcare organizations, Sondra was acknowledged for her leadership and commitment to helping clients achieve financial and operational excellence while improving patient outcomes. In addition to her client work, Sondra actively mentors and develops emerging talent across the firm and industry.

She was recognized for her achievements during the Top Consultants awards event on June 15, 2023.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas, and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620950639/en/