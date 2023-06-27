Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it will unveil a groundbreaking SaaS-based sourcing platform and a new research and advisory service for enterprise-scale AI at its 2023+ISG+Sourcing+Industry+Conference (SIC), the industry’s premier annual event for service and technology providers, this September.

The next-gen sourcing platform, currently under development, will digitize all elements of ISG’s market-leading sourcing transactions business to better serve clients, improve transaction speed and efficiency and allow ISG to expand into other market segments. The SaaS solution will draw on ISG’s unmatched data assets, intellectual property and proprietary tools – supported by AI to provide real-time insights and predictive analytics and streamline the entire transaction process to accelerate time to agreement.

“Speed and current market data are especially critical to our clients in today’s environment where many more sourcing transactions of varying sizes and complexity are required to power the modern digital enterprise. Agility and market-pricing insights are key competitive advantages,” said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman of ISG and president of ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. “Our next-gen sourcing platform will meet these needs and strengthen our position as the industry’s sourcing advisor of choice, helping our clients drive even better business results.”

During the 17th annual SIC, September 11–13 in Frisco, Tex., near Dallas, ISG will also unveil a new research and advisory service dedicated to helping clients understand the business implications of adopting AI at scale, develop the right technical infrastructure for such implementations, and evaluate, source and prepare their organizations to adopt enterprise-scale AI solutions.

“ISG has always been a leader in refining and redefining the IT sourcing advisory market,” Lavieri said. “The AI claims, benefits and capabilities being discussed across the market need independent, third-party evaluations.”

Lavieri noted companies seeking to implement enterprise AI at scale will face a unique set of challenges, especially amid the public debate and controversy triggered by AI models like ChatGPT.

“With our industry-leading IT provider research and insights, ISG is uniquely positioned to guide our clients through this complex process, ensuring they can adopt AI at scale – technically, securely and ethically – to maximize ROI and business value,” he said.

ISG will soon publish a new report, “The State of Enterprise AI 2023,” based on its extensive research into the market for enterprise AI and its evaluations of the pure-play AI solutions providers that are meeting the early demand for such capabilities. The study will point to what Fortune 500 leaders have accomplished in their first steps toward enterprise-grade AI, and the assets and methodologies cutting-edge providers are using to help clients achieve their objectives.

The two new ISG capabilities will be showcased in front of an audience of hundreds of sourcing industry leaders who will gather at the SIC in September, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa. Dozens of ISG advisors will deliver keynote presentations and host panel discussions, breakout sessions and one-on-one meetings, sharing insights from real-world client engagements and the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data.

Additional information and registration for the 2023 SIC are available on the event+website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

