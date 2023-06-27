Premier%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, has named WakeMed+Health+%26amp%3B+Hospitals, a nationally recognized 970-bed not-for-profit healthcare system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C., the winner of the 2023 Premier Alliance Excellence Award.

The Premier Alliance Excellence Award recognizes innovative healthcare providers that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to healthcare transformation, using Premier as a key partner. WakeMed is the largest health system and provider of care in Wake County, with nearly one million patient visits annually, and home to three full-service, acute care hospitals as well as a dedicated Heart Center, Children’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital and other specialty facilities and physician practices. Premier’s strategy and vision aligns with WakeMed’s mission to improve the health and well-being of the community by consistently delivering an exceptional level of care, sharing best practices and successes, reducing costs and improving clinical quality and safety.

WakeMed utilizes Premier’s PINC+AI%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E advisory services and data and technology tools – including INsights clinical intelligence, Quality Advisor™ and Quality Measures Reporter® technologies, Supply Chain Analytics including High-Value Implant Dashboard, Pay-for-Performance Dashboard, Service Line Analytics, Stanson+Health Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) solution and Remitra%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E procure-to-pay technology – in its delivery of exceptional, cost-effective care throughout the communities it serves.

In addition, WakeMed leverages Premier’s group+purchasing portfolio and Nexera supply chain optimization services to improve care delivery and reduce total operating expenses. The health system has also joined Contigo+Health to help increase access to high-quality care and control costs.

“Since becoming a member of Premier four and a half years ago, WakeMed has exhibited deep strategic alignment with our mission to transform healthcare together,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. “We are proud of our partnership in helping to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve and honored to recognize their outstanding efforts with the Premier Alliance Excellence Award.”

WakeMed was selected from Premier’s nationwide alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other provider organizations.

“It’s WakeMed’s vision to be the preferred partner for quality care and health through collaboration, innovation and transformation of care delivery. We see Premier as not just a partner, but an extension of our organization and truly value their tools and support to help us deliver high-quality, accessible, value-based care and services to all,” said Donald Gintzig, WakeMed President and CEO. “More than anything, this award recognizes the WakeMed team’s deep commitment to delivering the best possible experience for each and every patient while improving outcomes and enhancing their overall health and well-being.”

WakeMed is accepting the Premier Alliance Excellence Award on June 20, 2023, in front of thousands of peers during an awards ceremony held at Premier’s annual Breakthroughs+Conference+and+Exhibition. Previous Premier Alliance Excellence Award winners include Henry Ford Health (Detroit, MI), Atrium Health (Charlotte, NC), St. Luke’s University Health Network (Bethlehem, PA), McLaren Health Care (Detroit, MI), University Hospitals (Cleveland, OH), Baystate Health (Springfield, MA), Banner Health (Phoenix, AZ), Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, OH), Inova (Falls Church, VA) and Texas Health Resources (Arlington, TX).

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Premier%26rsquo%3Bs+blog for more information about the company.

About WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed is a not-for-profit healthcare system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding and compassionate care to all. WakeMed’s 970-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, seven emergency departments, a dedicated Children’s Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital, more than 90 physician offices and Wake County’s only Level I Trauma Center. WakeMed’s mission-driven team includes more than 10,300 employees, 1,400 volunteers and 1,300 affiliated physicians, along with the more than 700 physicians and providers with WakeMed Physician Practices – all representing the best minds and the biggest hearts and the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit www.wakemed.org or follow WakeMed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620152861/en/