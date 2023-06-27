Del Taco Continues Florida Expansion With New Panhandle Location in Santa Rosa Beach

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Leading Mexican chain’s new restaurant in Florida features contemporary décor and a dual drive-thru to make off-premise dining even more accessible

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is announcing today the opening of its newest location in Santa Rosa Beach at 3582 W. US Highway 98. The new Del Taco restaurant opening represents the first for franchise organization, Consolidated Taco Holdings.

The Santa Rosa Beach restaurant is a “Fresh Flex” format, which embodies a bold visual expression of Del Taco’s fresh values. The new design features a refreshed aesthetic, modern color palette and includes large open windows that allow guests to view the working kitchens. Additionally, the new restaurant is equipped with a dual drive-thru, providing a convenient, streamlined experience for guests. Lockers are available on-site for third-party delivery partners to securely pick up their orders.

“It’s an honor to bring the first Del Taco location to the Florida panhandle, a popular beach destination visited by many each year,” said a spokesperson for Consolidated Taco Holdings. “We’re eager to provide visitors and residents with the affordable high-quality meals they crave in a modern and convenient space. We look forward to hearing what our guests think!”

The Santa Rosa Beach location will uphold Del Taco’s Better Mex promise of serving guests fresh, signature Mexican favorites at a great value. Diners can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Even amid recent U.S. inflation, the company continues to deliver the largest value menu in the QSR industry with the “20 Under $2” Menu featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas and beverages.

For those interested in joining the Santa Rosa Beach Del Taco team, positions are listed at https://deltaco.com/careers.
*By number of units.

About Del Taco
Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

ti?nf=ODg1OTg2NyM1NjUyMDY1IzIwMTk4NzI=
Del-Taco.png
Media Contact
Maddie Bell
Allison+Partners
[email protected]  
(310) 496-4464

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.