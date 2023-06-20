American Airlines Orders Seven Embraer E175s for Envoy Air

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS, June 20, 2023

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Airlines has signed a firm order with Embraer for seven new E175s. The aircraft will be operated by American's wholly owned subsidiary, Envoy Air. With deliveries to begin Q4 2023, Envoy's fleet of E-Jets will grow to over 141 aircraft by the end of 2024. The contract value is US$403.4 million at list price and will be included in Embraer's 2023 Q2 backlog.

"Our journey with Embraer began 25 years ago with the ERJ145, and our partnership continues to grow today as we take these additional aircraft and grow our all-Ejet fleet. Not only are our customers happy with the aircraft, but the jet's outstanding performance and reliability has allowed us to continue to provide excellent service to American Airlines and the thousands of customers we serve every day", said Pedro Fábregas, President & CEO of Envoy.

This new order further demonstrates the importance of the E175 to connectivity across the United States, despite the constraints currently affecting the US regional sector.

We thank American Airlines and Envoy for their long partnership with Embraer." said Arjan Meijer, CEO and President, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, "It's hard to exaggerate the impact this hardworking aircraft has every day, delivering essential, dependable service, and an economic lifeline to communities across the North American market. The E175 is the backbone of the US regional network, with over 620 aircraft sold, and 86% market share since 2013".

The E175 entered service in North America in 2005, and has since come to dominate the sector, due to its comfort, high performance, and efficiency. Customers like Embraer's trademark two-by-two seating, meaning no one must endure a middle seat. To date, the worldwide E170/E175 fleet has accumulated over 18 million flight hours with Envoy having flown 1.1 million of these hours.

Aircraft Images:
https://embraer.imagerelay.com/ml/4f5c75f564fe45fda4f84099030b7ad1

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

About Embraer

Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly owned entities and authorized agents.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and is the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Embraer's APAC headquarters is located in Singapore and its China headquarters is in Beijing.

About Envoy Air

Envoy Air Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, operates more than 130 Embraer aircraft on 700 daily flights to over 160 destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas and Caribbean. The company's 19,000 employees provide regional flight service to American Airlines under the American Eagle brand and ground handling services for many American Airlines Group flights. The company was founded in 1998 as American Eagle Airlines, Inc., following the merger of several smaller regional carriers to create one of the largest regional airlines in the world. Envoy is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with hubs in Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago, and Miami, with a large ground handling operation in Los Angeles. Connect with Envoy on Twitter @EnvoyAirCareers, on Instagram @EnvoyAirCareers, and on Facebook at facebook.com/envoyaircareers

favicon.png?sn=SP34118&sd=2023-06-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-airlines-orders-seven-embraer-e175s-for-envoy-air-301855526.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP34118&Transmission_Id=202306201048PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP34118&DateId=20230620
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.