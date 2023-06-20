PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Professional Journalists has awarded The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) with two 2022 Sigma Delta Chi Awards for excellence in journalism.

Scripps News was recognized in the podcast, narrative/radio documentary category for "Verified: The Next Threat," which probed the global connections between white supremacists following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2020. The six-part investigative podcast features interviews with global extremists and their collaborators in the U.S. that shined a light on the tactics extremists are using to recruit new members. The reporting – which was featured in a one-hour video collaboration with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting – culminated in a first-of-its-kind interview with top U.S. counterterrorism leaders, who sat down with Verified and Scripps News for a candid conversation about the investigative team's findings and the broader problems the U.S. faces. That conversation was also featured in a one-hour video special produced by Scripps News that contained rare and exclusive video interviews with a designated terrorist from Russia.

"The Scripps News and Verified teams take listeners on a journey from Russia to Europe to the United States – to investigate and understand critical facets of the Neo-Nazi movement not explored elsewhere," said Kate O'Brian, president of Scripps News. "Investigations like 'Verified' are great examples of Scripps News' focus on delivering context-driven and fact-based reporting that our audiences need to stay informed, with the depth and authenticity they want from our journalists."

Scripps' local station in Phoenix, KNXV-ABC15, was recognized in the public service in television journalism (all markets) category for "The Secrets They Keep." Obtaining secret recordings and documents, Dave Biscobing and the ABC15 Investigators found that top Phoenix officials repeatedly misled the public and internally subverted their promises for reform and accountability. "The Secrets they Keep" follows ABC15's ongoing and award-winning investigation, "Politically Charged," which exposed tactics by the Phoenix justice system to target and frame protestors exercising their First Amendment rights following George Floyd's murder in May 2020. Through a series of 60 reports and an hourlong investigative special, Biscobing and the ABC15 Investigators spent a year probing the mass-arrest of more than 100 demonstrators and the attempts by the Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Attorney's office to distort facts to grand juries to falsely charge dozens of additional protesters. "Politically Charged" won an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, a Peabody Award and a George Polk Award in 2022.

"This SPJ award underscores the enduring impact that the ABC15 Investigators have in their Phoenix community," said Dean Littleton, Scripps' senior vice president of local media. "This team of journalists stayed close to a story that shook their community several years ago – their dogged pursuit of the truth on behalf of Arizona citizens has ensured that those in power are held accountable."

The Sigma Delta Chi Awards date to 1932, when the Society of Professional Journalists first honored six individuals for contributions to journalism. This year's winners were chosen from entries in categories covering print, radio, television and online. The awards recognize outstanding work published or broadcast in 2022.

Winners were announced and recognized during a virtual presentation on Saturday, June 17.

