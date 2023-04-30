BMO Partners with NAREB to Launch New Assistance Program to Grow Black Homeownership in the U.S.

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023

  • Program offers $6,000 in down payment assistance to HBCU and PBI graduates, and can be layered with other forms of assistance to increase affordability

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced the launch of a new Homebuyer Assistance Program for graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBI), in partnership with the National Association for Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), a trade organization and network of Black real estate professionals. BMO and NAREB will work to increase homeownership in Black communities by developing programs to provide assistance for graduates of HBCUs and PBIs.

"BMO is committed to empowering young people to turn their homeownership dreams into reality," said Kimberley Goode, Chief Communications and Social Impact Officer, BMO. "This program provides invaluable resources that are critical to help make real financial progress within the communities we serve. Further, it shows our steadfast commitment for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society."

The program offers homebuyers $6,000 in down payment assistance and can be layered with other programs to receive up to $20,000 or more in assistance. Eligible homebuyers must purchase their home in BMO's footprint including, but not limited to, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Indianapolis. The program is exclusively available when working with a NAREB Realtist agent.

"We know that homeownership is one of the biggest drivers of generational wealth for Black Americans," said Courtney Jones, third Vice President of NAREB. "Our partnership with BMO seeks to create homeownership opportunities early on with young Black graduates to establish a solid understanding and promotion of financial growth as they begin their adult lives."

Homebuyers will also gain access to a homebuyer preparation course to ensure long term homeownership success. BMO will offer current HBCU and PBI students a series of financial education classes to strengthen their financial literacy.

The Homebuyer Assistance Program is part of BMO's $3 million commitment to advance homeownership in underserved communities. The commitment will strategically increase minority homeownership, drive the development of affordable housing, and help families achieve real financial progress.

The program embodies BMO's efforts to advance an inclusive economic recovery in the United States. In November 2022, BMO announced BMO EMpower 2.0 – pledging more than $40 billion over the next five years to address key barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

