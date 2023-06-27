RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (OTC PINK:LQWC) is committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the wastewater treatment industry. Our focus is on innovative, decentralized, and scalable wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Biopipe Global, the Company is engaged in industrial (ETP) and sewage wastewater treatment (STP) markets.

" Our current total committed projects worth $2.4 million represents a major milestone for Biopipe. It is a testament to our commitment to providing highly efficient water treatment solutions and continuing adoption by institutional and municipal customers," said Tanmay Pawale, COO of Biopipe Global. "We are proud to have received commitments for a large number of projects and we expect to install and commission the plants over the next eighteen to twenty-four months once we get past the current monsoon season".

Max Khan, the CEO of Lifequest stated that, "The commitments not only highlight our capabilities, but also provides substantial visibility into the company's revenues going forward. We continue to gain traction in our other key markets and expect to close new deals in the near future".

Lifequest is a leading provider of wastewater treatment solutions, specializing in the design, construction, and operation of wastewater treatment plants. Our suite of offerings includes effluent treatment plants (ETP), sewage treatment plants (STP), fat oil and grease (FOG) separator and hybrid media for water polishing. Our flagship product, Biopipe is a 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and low maintenance onsite sewage wastewater treatment system.

www.lifequestcorp.com

https://www.biopipe.co/

Contact: [email protected]

+91-86009 96066

+1-646-201-5242

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be", "anticipate," "predict," "expect," "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: political unrest in countries we operate in, Covid-19 pandemic related disruptions, shipping constraints, expatriation of invested capital, defaults, future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, investments and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

