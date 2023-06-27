Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Director Election Results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

49 minutes ago
Olympia Financial Group Inc. (“Olympia”) (TSX: OLY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 19, 2023, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:

NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Richard Skauge

779,463

99.974%

205

0.026%

Craig Skauge

779,563

99.987%

105

0.013%

Gerard Janssen

774,947

99.394%

4,721

0.606%

Brian Newman

751,194

96.348%

28,474

3.652%

Antony Balasubramanian

769,847

98.740%

9,821

1.260%

Anthony Lanzl

779,463

99.974%

205

0.026%

Paul Kelly

779,660

99.999%

8

0.001%

In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

779,635

99.996%

33

0.004%

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

