HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In early April 2023, Aerojet Rocketdyne was awarded a two-year contract by Lockheed Martin, valued at $23.8 million, to continue its role in providing propulsion units for the Javelin missile.



“Aerojet Rocketdyne has powered more than 50,000 Javelin missiles since the program’s inception more than 20 years ago,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “We look forward to continuing to deliver the motors for this proven and reliable system that protects our warfighters, allies and strategic partners.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne produces an integrated launch and flight motor to safely propel the Javelin missile from launcher to target. The company was instrumental in advancing Javelin’s capabilities in the early 2000s by developing a motor to increase the missile’s range, culminating in the current Block 1 version of the program.

Javelin is developed and produced by the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) between Raytheon Missiles & Defense in Tucson, Arizona, and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida. Javelin is a versatile, one-man-portable and multi-purpose weapon system that provides the capability to defeat a broad spectrum of threats under all conditions. Javelin is currently in-service with the U.S. military and more than 20 allied countries.

