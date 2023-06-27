DIOS acquires East-Clarkie high potential Lithium property with 47 pegmatites

June 20, 2023
MONTREAL, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration inc. acquired East-Clarkie high potential Lithium property for its high lithium, cesium, rubidium and tin content in lake bottom sediments* and reports 47 pegmatite outcrops from Quebec data bank within the claims and others extrapolated from detailed satellite imagery studies completed by Dios.

East-Clarkie Lithium totals 159 claims (8,380 hectares) 40-70 km NE of EM-1 hydropower facilities, James Bay, QC, in LaGrande geological sub-province, 5-10 km from the Opinaca. There are 3 main blocks: Prosper (north), LIchen (center) and Village (south).

East-Clarkie Prosper and Lichen blocks lay up-ice of well defined 35 km-long NE cluster of high lithium metal lake sediment anomalies (Li over 10ppm, up to 34.9ppm) combined with useful other high anomalous critical elements (Cs>2.9ppm, up to 5ppm; Rb>15ppm, up to 53.8ppm, Sn>0.5ppm, up to 1.3ppm), with ice-flow direction confirmed by outcropping stria, also with sediments not reworked by former Tyrell Sea.

These claims are located in vicinities of several magnetic lineaments subparallel & crosscutting (E-W) the general SE-NW magnetic trend.

Prosper claims cover favourable foliated & folded metamorphosed sediments (Prosper Formation) at margins of magnetic pegmatitic granite-granodiorite plutons (Uskawasis1&2) & dykes (up to 30 m thick) with prospective 12 km long section, 50 km east of Clearwater gold deposit. Prosper Formation marks major LaGrande-Opinaca contact (Clarkie Sediments were transformed into Prosper Fm after metamorphism).

Dios’ LIchen block, about 41 km east of Clearwater deposit, cover favourable margins of a 10 X 3-2km magnetic pegmatitic pluton of granodiorite/monzogranite (Village3) with a lithium prospective 9 km-long section.

Dios’ Village lithium claims, east of Lac Village, 40 km east of Clearwater deposit, cover SE-NW contact of two favourable several kilometre Village plutons: Village1 (foliated biotite tonalite) and Village2 (Granodiorite with pegmatitic pockets and dykes reported in previous regional mapping), with lithium prospective 7 km-long section.

*Assay method for lake bottom sediments is not useful for tantalum

East-Clarkie geochemical signature is comparable to Pivert-Rose deposit and Pontax-Lithium prospect with even higher values in secondary environment. Pontax-Lithium (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) was discovered and successfully drilled by Dios/Sirios Resources under supervision of H. Desbiens M.Sc. P.Geo, Dios’VP & 43-101 Qualified Person. Field work is planned this summer on wholly-owned East-Clarkie.

