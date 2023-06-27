It’s time to get your rumble on! Crash Team Rumble, published by Activision Publishing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), is now available on PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox® Series X/S, and Xbox One®. Crash™ fans can team up and #Bandicruit friends across PlayStation and Xbox platforms now and get in on the Wumpa fruit-collecting mayhem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620418960/en/

Crash Team Rumble launch (Graphic: Business Wire)

Developed by the incredibly talented team at Toys for Bob, Crash Team Rumble brings an all-new experience to the multiplayer table, with frenetic team-versus-team gameplay, thrilling strategic elements, and hilarious action when eight players race to score the max Wumpa fruits for their team. Starting today, players can take eight heroes and villains for a spin across nine epic arenas full of dangers, ledges, explosive crates, and tons of fun. Launch characters include Crash Bandicoot®, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, Neo Cortex, N. Tropy, N. Brio, and the brand-new character to the Crash universe – Catbat. To keep things fresh, tons of new surprises are in store for fans when new seasonal content drops post-launch, including new characters, arenas, modes, powers, limited-time events, customization options, and more. Fans can also expect two new characters to join the roster in Season 1 – fan-favorites Ripper Roo and N. Gin.

“We’re thrilled to have Crash fans experience everything Crash Team Rumble has to offer,” said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob. “This new twist on Crash Bandicoot has been a true labor of love for all of us here, and we can’t wait to share all the upcoming surprises we have in store for Crash fans.”

In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play from a roster of friends and frenemies from the Crash universe, each of which falls into one of the three roles – Blocker, Booster, or Scorer. Teams strategically utilize the different roles to work together to be the first team to drop-off the most Wumpa fruit to their Wumpa bank, while simultaneously preventing the opposing team from scoring. Unique Relic Powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which squadmates can use to gain the upper hand when scoring, leading their team to victory. Crash Team Rumble features cross-platform play*, allowing players across multiple consoles to squad up and jump into the competition.

Crash Team Rumbleis available now on PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox® Series X/S, and Xbox One® for $29.99 SRP for the Standard Edition, and $39.99 SRP for the Deluxe Edition. The Crash Team Rumble Standard Edition features the full game, additional post-launch seasonal content and limited-time modes, and the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass. The Deluxe Edition features all the content from the Standard Edition, plus 25 Premium Battle Pass Tiers Instantly Unlocked during Season 1, the Season 2 Premium Battle Pass**, and the digital “Proto Pack” which includes a host of customization options for each hero and villain at launch and other items. Both editions grant players access to exciting post-launch seasonal content.

For more information, head to the official+Crash+Bandicoot+site, and be sure to follow @CrashBandicoot on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok for more news and information about Crash Team Rumble. Check out the launch trailer here.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment connecting hundreds of millions of players around the world through the joy, fun, and thrill of competition enabled by epic entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

*Cross-platform play available among PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

**Premium Battle Pass and Tier Skips will be accessible in Crash Team Rumble™ once the Season 1 Battle Pass, or equivalent system, is made available in-game. Limited time only. Season 1 Premium Battle Pass (or equivalent version) and Tier Skips must be redeemed by [September 11, 2023]. Season 2 Premium Battle Pass (or equivalent version) must be redeemed by [December 3, 2023].

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, functionality, gameplay and pricing for Crash Team Rumble and its post launch content, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2023 Activision Publishing Inc. ACTIVISION, CRASH, CRASH BANDICOOT, CRASH TEAM RUMBLE and TOYS FOR BOB are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620418960/en/