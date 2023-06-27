Keysight Supports Verification of Open RAN Radio Units Powered by Qualcomm Infrastructure Solutions

Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has achieved Qualcomm® Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART) validation for the Qualcomm® QRU100 5G RAN Platform from Qualcomm+Technologies%2C+Inc. This validation enables Open RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) and gNodeB (gNB) vendors to verify products using the Qualcomm® 5G RAN Platforms throughout the design and production workflow.

By separating software from hardware through open interfaces and virtualization, Open RAN network architectures offer mobile operators increased flexibility and agility while reducing costs and enhancing security. The Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform is an energy-efficient, high-capacity, and high-performance solution designed for 5G Open RAN infrastructures. The platform supports 5G massive MIMO deployments in the sub-6GHz and millimeter wave frequency ranges.

With this validation, Keysight provides vendors designing devices powered by the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform with a virtual instrument systems architecture (VISA) software library for efficient communication between the device under test (DUT) and the test instrument across any input / output (I/O) software layer.

Keysight solutions used by Qualcomm Technologies to validate the performance of new chipset designs based on the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform include:

Keysight’s comprehensive portfolio of Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit-validated instruments and software improves product debugging efficiency and accelerates the time-to-market of new devices.

Chih Kai Wu, Wireless Solution Director, Keysight Wireless Test Group, said: “We are proud to offer Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit-validated solutions for Open RAN Radio Units based on the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform. Keysight's integrated, software-centric solutions help manufacturers and designers verify their designs with precision and speed, giving them a competitive edge in the rapidly-evolving 5G landscape."

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight+Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

