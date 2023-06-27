Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has achieved Qualcomm® Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART) validation for the Qualcomm® QRU100 5G RAN Platform from Qualcomm+Technologies%2C+Inc. This validation enables Open RAN Radio Unit (O-RU) and gNodeB (gNB) vendors to verify products using the Qualcomm® 5G RAN Platforms throughout the design and production workflow.

By separating software from hardware through open interfaces and virtualization, Open RAN network architectures offer mobile operators increased flexibility and agility while reducing costs and enhancing security. The Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform is an energy-efficient, high-capacity, and high-performance solution designed for 5G Open RAN infrastructures. The platform supports 5G massive MIMO deployments in the sub-6GHz and millimeter wave frequency ranges.

With this validation, Keysight provides vendors designing devices powered by the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform with a virtual instrument systems architecture (VISA) software library for efficient communication between the device under test (DUT) and the test instrument across any input / output (I/O) software layer.

Keysight solutions used by Qualcomm Technologies to validate the performance of new chipset designs based on the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform include:

M9484C VXG / N5182B MXG / N5172B EXG Vector Signal Generators

E6680A / E6680E Wireless Test Sets

N9042B UXA / N9032A PXA Vector Signal Analyzers

N5221B PNA / N5239B PNA-L / N5242B PNA-X Network Analyzers

S9100A 5G Multi-Band Vector Transceiver

N991XB/N995xB FieldFox Handheld Analyzers

Keysight’s comprehensive portfolio of Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit-validated instruments and software improves product debugging efficiency and accelerates the time-to-market of new devices.

Chih Kai Wu, Wireless Solution Director, Keysight Wireless Test Group, said: “We are proud to offer Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit-validated solutions for Open RAN Radio Units based on the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform. Keysight's integrated, software-centric solutions help manufacturers and designers verify their designs with precision and speed, giving them a competitive edge in the rapidly-evolving 5G landscape."

