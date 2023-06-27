NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Ralph Lauren Corporation ( NYSE:RL, Financial) today published its 2023 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, emphasizing the Company's ongoing commitment to creating timeless products that are made to live on responsibly, using materials in ways that reduce its products' environmental impact, and supporting people within its workforce, supply chain and communities. The 2023 report outlines progress across the Company's Citizenship & Sustainability approach, Timeless by Design, which ensures timelessness is embedded from inspiration through to products' every use and reuse across generations.

"Ralph's vision of timelessness is apparent in the beautiful products we create, and it's our commitment to ensure this vision is carried into how we create and address our impact on the world," said Katie Ioanilli, Chief Global Impact & Communications Officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation. "Our approach is rooted in science, ambitious goals, collaboration and innovation that, together, will enable us to continue to inspire people to live the life of their dreams."

As part of its Timeless by Design strategy, the Company continued over the past year to advance on its commitments across three pillars: Create with Intent, Protect the Environment and Champion Better Lives. Highlights include:

Continuing to support the circular economy with the introduction of Ralph Lauren's Cradle to Cradle Certified® Gold Luxury Cashmere Sweater, the first luxury cashmere C2C Certified® product and the first of five iconic products that the Company committed to make C2C Certified® by 2025;

Expanding its efforts to create innovative products with sustainable attributes, including the POLO® MIRUM® sneaker and crossbody pouch, featuring Natural Fiber Welding's MIRUM® components that are 100% plastic-free and made from plants and minerals;

Establishing a roadmap to eliminate coal in its supply chain;

Meeting its zero waste goal by diverting 92% of waste from landfill and incineration across its distribution centers;

Achieving its goal to increase the number of women in factory leadership by at least 25% two years ahead of schedule, making progress on the path to gender parity in the supply chain; and

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation announcing a $25 million commitment to expand or establish five cancer centers in the U.S. aimed at reducing cancer care inequity in underserved communities and celebrating the opening of the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center as a part of this commitment.

The full 2023 Ralph Lauren Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report and ESG Supplement are available for download on the Company's website.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation ( NYSE:RL, Financial) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names - which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others - constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, visit https://corporate.ralphlauren.com.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and the Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report contain goals, initiatives and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's citizenship and sustainability goals and environmental, social and governance goals. Forward-looking statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "outlook," "estimate," "ensure," "commit," "expect," "project," "believe," "envision," "seek," "goal," "target," "can," "will," and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond Company control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, among others, the risk factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

