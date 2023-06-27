CRA's Dairy Trading Platform Achieves Milestone of 10 Million Metric Tons Transacted

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CRA+International%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services, today announced that cumulative transactions on its auction-based trading platform for internationally traded dairy products (Global Dairy Trade) have surpassed 10 million metric tons sold with more than $34 billion transacted.

“Our clients rely on CRA to help maximize the value of their assets and products, and to minimize procurement costs,” said Brad+Miller, CRA’s Vice President and Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice Leader. “The success of our innovative trading platforms reflects the experience, expertise, and dedication of our Auctions & Competitive Bidding practice team.”

CRA developed the platform and managed the first trading event in July 2008. Since then, CRA has managed 334 dairy trading events to date. The twice-monthly trading events are conducted using CRA’s Trading System for Efficient Markets (TSEM™), which also is used to conduct smaller dairy auctions in the weeks that larger trading events do not take place.

Since 1995, CRA’s auction and marketplace designs and trading platforms have been used for approximately 1,000 auctions and other competitive bidding processes. The industries served include dairy, fruit, wool, electricity, natural gas, environment, telecommunications, and intellectual property assets. CRA’s TSEM and systems are customizable for a variety of bidding formats, including ascending-price and descending-price clock auctions, simultaneous multiple-round auctions, combinatorial auctions, hybrid auctions, RFPs, and one-shot sealed-bids.

About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice

CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in litigation%2C+regulatory%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses, governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and participation. More information about CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice is available at www.auctions.crai.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620121803r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620121803/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.