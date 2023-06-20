PR Newswire

VALCOURT, QC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Can-Am brand. What started off as one championship-winning motocross motorcycle in the early 1970s, immediately reigning over motocross and endurance racing, has evolved 50 years later into Can-Am being a global powersports leader with multiple product lineups. On and off-road, Can-Am is winning the hearts and minds of millions of riders in more than 80 countries around the world. As it turns 50, the brand looks at celebrating its heritage and passion for the ride, but also at continuing to gain momentum by offering unforgettable experiences and innovative products.

"Can-Am's 50th anniversary is also a celebration of the people behind the brand who forged its DNA and constantly pushed the limits of what's possible," says José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. "The brand had instant success on the track and the trail when it all began 50 years ago, owning the podiums and setting land speed records. Since then, driven by our commitment to innovation, technology, quality and a passion that never wavered, we have reinvented Can-Am in so many ways, always keeping in mind to deliver the best experience for our riders. When I look at the future, I am convinced it will continue to achieve legendary milestones and I cannot thank our employees, dealers, customers and partners enough for carrying the Can-Am DNA year over year."

Since its creation in 1973, Can-Am has challenged the norm, set new standards, and changed the game entirely. Today, with its groundbreaking product lineups designed with many different riders in mind, Can-Am has established itself as a powerhouse brand. Its all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) have had the fastest-growing market share in the category in North America since 2015. Earlier this year, Can-Am also made history by winning its sixth consecutive Dakar Rally. In the three-wheel industry, Can-Am is growing and becoming a key player with 20pp market share gains over the last few years in North America and retail sales that have more than doubled in the last four years. Building on its motorcycle legacy, Can-Am is now also changing the power dynamic with two new electric motorcycles, which will offer a thrilling riding experience to a whole new generation of riders as soon as 2024.

Can-Am has been around for half a century, which calls for celebration! To start, Can-Am unveiled a special collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon that pushes again the limits of what's possible to celebrate inclusivity, its heritage and the thrill of the ride. Together, both brands created three custom Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel vehicles along with three styles of Can-Am-inspired riding shoes . Additionally, the next BRP Club in August will be a moment to remember as BRP will announce revolutionary new Can-Am product updates and models, staying true to its trailblazer nature. Last but not least, there will be activities and celebrations – both on social media and in person – with Can-Am fans and owners, including some of the championship riders from the early days of the brand alongside current owners and riders. BRP's employees will also enjoy some festivities throughout the summer, culminating in a celebration with BRP's global dealer network.

To learn more about Can-Am history and this important milestone, view this video which focuses on the legacy of the brand and puts a spotlight on the community surrounding the brand and visit this page . Over the years, Can-Am has conquered the mud, rode through the dust, and repaved the open road for all to ride. It's been a fun, exciting, crazy, and challenging ride. 50 years is a big milestone, and it's only the beginning!

