NexTier Oilfield Solutions CEO Robert Drummond and Patterson-UTI Energy CEO Andy Hendricks to Participate in a Joint Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (the "Company") announced that Robert W. Drummond, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1:10 p.m. ET. Joining Mr. Drummond will be Patterson-UTI President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Hendricks. During the fireside chat, Mr. Drummond and Mr. Hendricks will discuss the recently announced plan to combine NexTier and Patterson-UTI in a merger of equals transaction.

This fireside chat will be accessible via webcast on the IR Event Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nextierofs.com or by using on the following link:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/epr23/sessions/46896-patterson-uti-and-nextier-oilfield-solutions-inc/webcast/general_signin?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

A replay will be archived on the Company's website shortly following the presentation.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Pucheu
Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Sabella
Vice President - Investor Relations and Business Development
[email protected]

NexTier_Oilfield_Solutions_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA34084&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextier-oilfield-solutions-ceo-robert-drummond-and-patterson-uti-energy-ceo-andy-hendricks-to-participate-in-a-joint-fireside-chat-at-the-jp-morgan-energy-power--renewables-conference-301855573.html

SOURCE NexTier Oilfield Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA34084&Transmission_Id=202306201130PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA34084&DateId=20230620
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.