The new feature analyzes multiple physiological signals to remotely monitor heart and respiration rates, enabling detection of sudden illness and prioritizing driver well-being.

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ( STO:SEYE, Financial)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)( FRA:SE9, Financial) Smart Eye, the leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology to the automotive industry, today announced it will showcase its new groundbreaking DMS metric at InCabin Brussels, set to take place on June 20-22, 2023. The inclusion of vital signs detection within Smart Eye's leading DMS software empowers fully remote monitoring of heart and respiration rates, fostering improved road safety while ensuring the well-being of drivers.

Responding to the demands of automotive OEMs, Smart Eye has developed this innovative metric to address critical aspects of driver health and safety. By tracking the driver's physiological indicators, this new feature enables the early detection of sudden illnesses or unresponsive behavior while operating a vehicle. This capability can prove life-saving in situations where a driver experiences unforeseen health conditions, such as heart attacks or seizures. Additionally, the technology facilitates the transmission of post-crash data, including heart and respiration rates, to emergency responders, ultimately leading to more efficient healthcare interventions.

Using AI methods, the new feature analyzes multiple physiological signals to accurately determine the driver's heart and respiration rates. Notably, Smart Eye utilizes remote photoplethysmography (rPPG), a non-contact, camera-based method that measures variations in light reflection from the skin, enabling the estimation of heart rate. Another method employed is micro movement analysis, allowing the software to identify subtle changes in movements associated with breathing or pulse, undetectable to the human eye.

Smart Eye's technology uses 940 nanometer wavelength infrared light to detect reflections on the skin, ensuring an unobtrusive user experience. This infrared light also enables detection in the challenging lighting conditions in a moving vehicle, such as darkness or intense sunlight.

"By integrating heart and respiration rate detection into Smart Eye's world-leading driver monitoring system software, we provide an even deeper layer of insight into driver state and health," said Henrik Lind, Chief Research Officer at Smart Eye. "The advanced methods used, including rPPG and micro movement analysis, let our software detect even the subtlest physiological changes in real time. Highly requested by the automotive industry, this technology offers OEMs an opportunity to proactively address health emergencies and ensure safer road experiences."

Smart Eye will showcase this new feature onsite at InCabin Brussels, June 20-22, 2023. During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to experience how Smart Eye's software remotely detects heart and respiration rates in real time, with the metrics displayed on a screen. We invite all attendees to visit booth #22 at InCabin or to contact us to schedule a meeting: https://smarteye.se/contact/

About Smart Eye:

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior. In automotive, Smart Eye provides road-ready driver monitoring systems and next generation interior sensing solutions that improve road safety and the mobility experience. Built on two decades of automotive experience, Smart Eye's technology has been proven by 217 design wins from 19 of the world's leading car manufacturers, including BMW, Polestar and Geely. Smart Eye's driver monitoring software is already included in more than 1,000,000 cars on the road today. Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan.

Smart Eye Unveils New Driver Monitoring System Metric to Enhance Road Safety and Driver Health at InCabin Brussels 2023

