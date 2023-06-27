Company's Chairman Brandon Spikes to be featured in Netflix Documentary Series Untold: Swamp Kings

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC PINK:CAFI) is a company that operates in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, is pleased to announce the successful completion of repurchasing 100 million outstanding common shares. This strategic move significantly reduces the issued and outstanding shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc., reinforcing the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and strengthening its market position.

The buyback initiative represents a pivotal step in Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.'s long-term growth strategy, as it aligns with the company's mission to optimize its capital structure and improve overall shareholder returns. By repurchasing a substantial number of shares, the Company demonstrates its confidence in its financial health and growth prospects, while signaling its dedication to maximizing value for its investors.

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. remains steadfast in its dedication to providing high-quality products and services within the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries. This share buyback program further underscores the company's commitment to its stakeholders and its determination to create a sustainable and prosperous future for all involved.

Company is thrilled to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Brandon Spikes, will be prominently featured in Netflix's documentary titled Untold: Swamp Kings. Set to premiere on August 22, this compelling four-part story is a part of Netflix's sports anthology series UNTOLD and will delve into the remarkable era of the Florida teams led by Urban Meyer. The documentary will explore the team's incredible achievements, including two national championships in 2006 and 2008.

Innate Global, Inc. is the anticipated new name that better reflects the company's recent acquisitions and new focus on health and wellness. However, the proposed name and symbol change is still subject to approval and regulatory filings. Innate Global, Inc. expects to complete the process in the coming months, pending approval.

About Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.: Innate Global, Inc. (formerly Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc.) is a company with three subsidiaries that operate in the sports supplement, fitness equipment, and health and wellness industries, respectively. Its subsidiaries are 51, LLC, a sports supplement brand, The Quickness, which holds a patent for innovative sports training equipment designed to improve linebacker training, and Astound NMN, a brand of anti-aging DNA repairing supplements. The company is dedicated to providing innovative products and cutting-edge technology that help people achieve their fitness and wellness goals. Additionally, Innate Global, Inc. is actively seeking to acquire revenue-generating companies to further expand its portfolio.

