Q Battery Commences Targeted Rock Sampling La Corne South Lithium Project, Quebec

52 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET) is pleased to announce targeted rock sampling has been initiated on the La Corne South project, located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Q Battery sampling team will be exploring areas where prior sampling returned elevated lithium values from work programs that were not designed to test for lithium. The work is being guided by Dr. Mathieu Piché', a director and OGQ Geoscientist for Q Battery.

In 2021 Q Battery conducted a work program to test outcrops for multi-element VMS potential. Rock sampling undertaken in the area of the Boily Berube' mineral showing returned a number of results over 100 ppm lithium and up to 468 ppm (see Q Battery news release dated March 7, 2023). The samples were taken from outcrop ridges that will be re-sampled during this current targeted program. The team will also attempt to better locate the Boily Berube' mineral showing that is described as a trench completed in 1989 exposing pegmatite containing molybdenite and bismuthinite. The rocks were not analyzed for lithium at that time. The targeted sampling will test this material for lithium, as well as sampling other trenches completed during the 1989 work program.

Q Battery will also locate drill collars for holes completed by prior operators. This includes drill hole FIE 15-04-02 completed in 2004 by Falconbridge that returned elevated lithium (to 333 ppm) from core samples (see Q Battery news release dated June 12, 2023). None of the historic drilling was designed to test for pegmatite or lithium, with only a select number of hole samples analyzed for multiple elements to include lithium.

Summary of lithium results from drill hole FIE-15-04-01 (Falconbridge, 2004)

Hole id

From (m)

To (m)

Sample id

Length

Li (ppm)
(PPm)

FIE 15-04-01

171.9

173.4

502575

1.5

106

FIE 15-04-01

174

175.5

502577

1.5

120

FIE 15-04-01

186.1

187.6

502580

1.5

333

Summary of 2021 Rock Sampling, elevated lithium

SampleID

Lithology Code

Lithology Summary

UTM_E

UTM_N

SampType

Li

B0116756

I4 (AM) GG

Ultramafic, coarse grained

298678

5353828

Grab

468

B0116786

V3B

Basalt

298676

5353877

Grab

374

B0116758

I3A GM

Gabbro

298679

5353848

Grab

203

B0116769

I3A PO AM

Gabbro with pyrrhotite

298893

5353864

Grab

153

B0116771

V3B

Basalt

298743

5353654

Grab

103

B0116763

V3B

Basalt

298682

5353906

Grab

94

This current targeted sampling program will assist in identifying areas for more intensive exploration to be undertaken during the summer. The intention of 2023 exploration on the La Corne South project is to identify potential lithium-bearing pegmatites that can be diamond drilled this coming fall and winter.

The La Corne South Property is located over the southern portion of the La Corne Batholith. At least 14 lithium projects are associated with the margins of the La Corne Batholith within 20 kilometres of the QMET claims. Sections of the batholith are pegmatitic which host the lithium. Within 10 kms, the North American Lithium project is a historic lithium mine that now lists proven and probable mineral reserves estimated at 29.2 million tonnes (Mt), grading 0.96% Li2O, with contained Li2O of 280,300t. As well, the potential for VMS deposition containing Cu-Zn-Ag is evident on the La Corne South claims.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

