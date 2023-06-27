Firma Holdings Corp. Announces Corp. Update

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Firma Holdings Corporation (OTC:FRMA) is pleased to announce a progress report on multiple fronts for Firma and it's subsidiary Jamore Food & Beverage International in Q1 and Q2, 2023. The Company has completed the:

  • Formation of Advisory Board focused on eCommerce marketplace, digital marketing, supply chain, logistics, and 3PL business development initiatives. (2 specialists on board so far)
  • Acquisition of two Pulsar 351 machines by Jamore FBI. The patented Easysnap® machines can be used for the food, cosmetics, pharma, medical and chemical industry. (www.easysnap.com), Jamore FBI finalizing terms including movement, setup, management of these state-of-the-art machines in the Chicagoland facility.
  • Retention of Legal Counsel, Accountant, and Auditor that is working with corp. personnel on outstanding items, such as Financials, Registration Statement, and other agreements including Manufacturing and Distribution, trademark, domain and brand registration, full Project Budget and Cost Forecasting Completion.

Management is currently in discussions with manufacturers and suppliers from around the world and has been receiving various samples every week. The Company will have more detailed updates before the end of Q2 2023 and anticipates production and sales commencement in Q3 2023.

ABOUT JAMORE FOOD & BEVERAGE INTERNATIONAL INC.

Jamore FBI markets multiple unique food and beverage products through its significant relationships throughout the food and beverage service distribution system. This process includes expanding worldwide into Import/Export and manufacturing services to include various liquids, grains and beans. These services will include Digital Food Management, Shelf-stable products, and overall Food Security.

FRMA's Plan of Operations.

FRMA is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. FRMA and its subsidiaries are in the process of acquiring interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements along with diligently researching creating a Special Purpose Acquisition Company in the Renewable Energy space including advanced carbon materials.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.firmaholdingscorp.com

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE: Firma Holdings Corp.



